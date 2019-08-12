Residents complain about nighttime noise levels near social housing development in Dublin

Dublin City Council is investigating noise complaints from residents living near a social housing development on the northside of the city.

The housing charity Tuath is set to acquire the development, which Conor McGregor has invested in.

Dublin City council has confirmed that it is investigating complaints regarding noise levels around the site of this development at the corner of the Schoolhouse Lane and Magenta Crescent in Santry.

Locals say they cannot sleep because of the sound of a power generator which comes on and off throughout the night.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the area Racheal Batten says residents have been sending her videos of the noise taken at all hours of the day.

"I'm getting them at extremely late hours of the night. Last night I got one at 2.15am so it is going on throughout the night," she said.

Cllr Batten said that in the space of a day last weekend, four people contacted her to say they could not sit in their back gardens because it was so loud last weekend.

She says everyone understands that houses are needed, but it is unacceptable that there is no let-up in the noise.

"Development has to go ahead but the difficulty the residents are having is the time it's going on and all the way through the weekend and there doesn't seem to be any relief from it."

Housing charity Tuath is set to pay more than €3m for the development fronted by Conor McGregor.

The mixed martial arts fighter said the houses were for families who currently live in hotels around the capital.