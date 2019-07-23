News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Report on whether to support Government's broadband plans will not be published until August 20

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:56 PM

A cross-party report on whether to support or reject the Government's controversial broadband plans will not be published until August 20 because of differing views on its findings.

Several Oireachtas communications committee members confirmed the situation after a private meeting of the group at Leinster House on Tuesday.

Due to the length of time it took to examine cost claims made by Eir and other issues in recent weeks, the committee's TD and senator members met in private on Tuesday to read over a detailed summary report of witness evidence to date.

The report outlined each company's position in relation to the Government's broadband plan, in addition to the views of local and community groups on both its positive and negative impact.

However, despite requests there was no information supplied by David McCourt - who leads the consortium given the contract - as he has repeatedly refused to engage with the committee, citing legal advice.

The Irish Examiner understands that after meeting on Tuesday afternoon to examine the initial summary report, the committee has decided to give all parties until August 2 to submit their own proposed conclusions.

The committee is expected to then meet again on August 7 to discuss these submissions, before a final committee report - which will include the views of all parties - is published on August 20.

Speaking to this newspaper, Greens leader Eamon Ryan said while there has not been a fallout among members there is initial disagreement on what the findings should be.

Mr Ryan said he wants the Department of Communications to clarify what the broadband system is worth if it remains in public ownership before deciding whether to back handing it over to a private firm to develop.

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard, who is also on the committee, said while the report should have been finished by the end of this month, it is now "dragging on" and that the public would like the matter to be concluded soon.

