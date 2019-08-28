News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Replacing backstop not even close as an alternative’

‘Replacing backstop not even close as an alternative’
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said UK proposals to replace the backstop are “not even close” to being an alternative as the impasse over Brexit continues.

His comments came amid fresh speculation that London wants to keep the North aligned with EU trade rules, a move that could prevent any new border checks. The plan could allow the UK pursue free trade deals with other countries, the Wall Street Journal suggests.

Mr Coveney ruled out proposals circulating to replace the backstop, the insurance policy to prevent any new border with the North.

A Conservative Party-backed paper has proposed a new shared food safety and animal health area covering both islands of Ireland and Britain. The plan was concocted by the Tory party’s Alternative Arrangements Commission, which said this would remove a need for the backstop.

However, Mr Coveney said:

I think we need to be honest here, that the alternative arrangements that have been discussed to date do not do the same job as the backstop, not even close.

Irish officials have suggested the plan would be akin to Ireland leaving the EU’s single market. Meanwhile, consumer fears of a disorderly Brexit are growing, said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson tells EU: Backstop must be abolished or it’s no deal

However, despite the growing likelihood of Britain leaving the EU at the end of October, there are no plans to delay the Government’s budget or pull back spending next year. It has also emerged that spending and costs in health are being monitored.

Mr Donohoe was speaking ahead of the first post-summer Cabinet next week, which will consider the latest developments on Brexit. He ruled out Brexit impacting on the latest employment figures. Half-year figures show that an extra 40,000 jobs were created this year, he noted.

“They [the figures] show more people are at work than we have ever had before... the trend for Q2 alone, I don’t see reflecting a Brexit point for now but I would acknowledge — as some economic indicators have pointed to — that there is a growing concern from a consumer sentiment and investor point of view regarding the effect that Brexit may have on our economy.”

Mr Coveney continues visits to EU capitals to meet his counterparts and to promote the backstop and Ireland’s concerns about Brexit.

READ MORE

Gang which attacked taxi believed to be behind rampage through Cork housing estates

More on this topic

Boris Johnson tells EU: Backstop must be abolished or it’s no dealBoris Johnson tells EU: Backstop must be abolished or it’s no deal

Finance Minister: Fears of disorderly Brexit growingFinance Minister: Fears of disorderly Brexit growing

Archbishop of Canterbury agrees to chair Brexit citizens’ forum ‘in principle’Archbishop of Canterbury agrees to chair Brexit citizens’ forum ‘in principle’

British MPs sign declaration to do ‘whatever is necessary’ to stop no-deal BrexitBritish MPs sign declaration to do ‘whatever is necessary’ to stop no-deal Brexit

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang

Anger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers siteAnger as planning permission granted for 471 apartments at former Chivers site


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Do you hanker after the perfect lawn? Peter Dowdall has advice on maintaining healthy green areasCut to the chase if you want a perfect lawn

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »