Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

It is now more expensive to rent in Dublin than it is in Paris.

Rental accommodation in the capital is now among the top five most expensive in Europe.

New research from ECA International claims the average cost of renting a three bed home in Dublin is almost €3,500.

In the last year alone, Dublin has climbed 35 places to the 26th most expensive city in the world to rent in.

However, people in Dublin have a better quality of living than those in London, Madrid and Paris.

The capital has been ranked 33rd overall in a new Mercer report.

It also comes in 32nd place for personal safety, which looks at things like crime levels and law enforcement.

Vienna has had the world's highest quality of living for the 10th year running, followed by Zurich in second.

Mercer Senior Consultant Noel O'Connor says Dublin did the best both here and in Britain.

"Dublin remains the highest-ranked city for quality of living in the UK and Ireland," he said.

"As a direct result of Brexit, many insurance companies, banks and legal firms in the UK are now looking to relocate part of their business, staff or legal entities to the EU."