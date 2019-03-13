NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 09:59 AM
By Digital Desk staff

It is now more expensive to rent in Dublin than it is in Paris.

Rental accommodation in the capital is now among the top five most expensive in Europe.

New research from ECA International claims the average cost of renting a three bed home in Dublin is almost €3,500.

In the last year alone, Dublin has climbed 35 places to the 26th most expensive city in the world to rent in.

However, people in Dublin have a better quality of living than those in London, Madrid and Paris.

READ MORE

Many believe paramilitaries keep their areas safe, research reveals

The capital has been ranked 33rd overall in a new Mercer report.

It also comes in 32nd place for personal safety, which looks at things like crime levels and law enforcement.

Vienna has had the world's highest quality of living for the 10th year running, followed by Zurich in second.

Mercer Senior Consultant Noel O'Connor says Dublin did the best both here and in Britain.

"Dublin remains the highest-ranked city for quality of living in the UK and Ireland," he said.

"As a direct result of Brexit, many insurance companies, banks and legal firms in the UK are now looking to relocate part of their business, staff or legal entities to the EU."

More on this topic

90% of rentals exceed limits of social housing supports

Rents surge to end the year 6.4% higher, while mortgage interest costs start to inch higher

Auctioneers body calls for 'whole country' to be covered by rent pressure zone

Shortages to continue in private rental sector

KEYWORDS

RentDublin

More in this Section

German Shepherd dog to lead island parade in West Cork

Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

Final member of McShain family, who gifted Killarney House to the state, has died

Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns


Lifestyle

GameTech: ‘Days Gone’ hoping to put new life in zombies

A river runs through it: A tale of love in Cork City

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »