News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Record number of senior gardaí to leave force

Record number of senior gardaí to leave force
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 06:15 AM

An Garda Síochána is going through what is thought to be its biggest ever management clear-out with around a fifth of its senior officers leaving this year.

The exodus is driven by a one-off Government severance package, with 36 top Garda managers having been accepted. This includes eight chief superintendents, 26 superintendents, one assistant commissioner, and one senior civilian.

In addition, two assistant commissioners are also retiring on mandatory age grounds, with Garda estimates suggesting that 14 other senior officers are due to leave on age grounds — five chief superintendents and nine superintendents.

It is thought that there is very little overlap between the two groups of departures, suggesting that, in total, around 50 senior officers are set to leave the organisation.

The total number at senior rank stands at 221 — 166 superintendents, 47 chief superintendents, and eight assistant commissioners —suggesting that around 20% of the senior ranks will be going this year.

Security sources said there has not been such a clear-out since the first Fianna Fáil government in 1932 or possibly since the foundation of the force in 1922.

“Even if you just take the severance numbers, around 36, that scale of turnover has never been seen before,” said one senior source.

READ MORE

‘Huge loss’ for Garda security unit with departure of top officers

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris chose the people under the severance package after they formally applied for it.

The deal, which has an estimated cost of around €6.5m this year, will provide the officers with six months’ salary along with the normal pension entitlements and lump-sum payments.

Half of the officers will go in April, the other half expected to go in September, with the latter group yet to be formally signed off.

The Government introduced the severance package following a recommendation in the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, published in September 2018.

The Government had originally set a target of some 30 senior officers to avail of the severance package.

The full details of who is taking the package have not yet been made available by Garda HQ.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy, head of the Dublin Metropolitan Region, is taking the package and is due to go in April. The Cobh man was in the final shake-up for the current commissioner position in September 2018.

Two other senior assistant commissioners, Michael O’Sullivan (Security and Intelligence) and John O’Driscoll (Special Crime Operations), are leaving on mandatory retirement grounds this month and June, respectively.

All three departures are seen as major losses for the organisation.

Chief superintendents understood to be taking the severance package include Dominic Hayes (Kilkenny-Carlow), Dave Dowling (Garda National Immigration Bureau), Tom Maguire (Security and Intelligence), John O’Reilly (Cavan-Monaghan), and Lorraine Wheatley (Dublin South Central).

READ MORE

Garda Departures: Gardaí going through biggest clear-out in history

More on this topic

‘Huge loss’ for Garda security unit with departure of top officers‘Huge loss’ for Garda security unit with departure of top officers

Garda Departures: Gardaí going through biggest clear-out in historyGarda Departures: Gardaí going through biggest clear-out in history

New garda posts set for US and Colombia to fight organised crimeNew garda posts set for US and Colombia to fight organised crime

Gardaí investigating alleged assault of man, 20s, in Cork city centreGardaí investigating alleged assault of man, 20s, in Cork city centre


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Second confirmed case of Covid-19 virus in IrelandSecond confirmed case of Covid-19 virus in Ireland

Report: One-third of renters ‘overburdened by debt repayment’Report: One-third of renters ‘overburdened by debt repayment’

Nods replace handshakes as 5,000 conferred with citizenship Nods replace handshakes as 5,000 conferred with citizenship

State scales back St Patrick’s Day trips for ministersState scales back St Patrick’s Day trips for ministers


Lifestyle

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »