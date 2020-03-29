Q&A: Ireland's lockdown restrictions explained

Until April 12, which is Easter Sunday, everybody must stay at home.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he did not like to use that word, but essentially it is as close as you can get to a lockdown without naming it so.
Travelling to and from work, only where the work is an essential health, social care or other essential service, and cannot be done from home
Healthcare and social care
Public and civil service
Utilities
Necessary goods, food and medicines
Financial services
Transport
Communications, including journalists
Shopping for food or household items or meal collection is permitted.
Attending medical appointments or collection of medicines and other health products is permitted.
Providing vital care to children, elderly or vulnerable people is permitted.
Not entirely. Personal exercise is restricted, except within 2km of your own home. Children from your own home may accompany as long as you adhere to two-metre distancing.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said those who do so may be liable to be detained by gardaí, who will be policing the restriction on movement.
Cocooning will be introduced for citizens over 70 years, and specified categories of people considered extremely vulnerable to Covid-19. According to the HSE, over 70s and extremely vulnerable citizens are "strongly advised to stay at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact".
Visits from people who provide essential support to you such as healthcare, personal support with daily needs or social care should continue, but carers and care workers must stay away if they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. All people coming to those homes should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds on arrival to your house and often whilst they are there.
An Post workers will be on hand to check on those affected, he said. Community check-ins will also be vital.
Only essential workers and those providing essential services may be allowed to use public transport.
It will involve thousands of Gardaí on foot, bike and mobile patrols. Gardaí said they will seek to encourage people to maintain the necessary public health measures, but will intervene where venues/ outlets are not in compliance or where groups of people are not adhering to recommended measures.