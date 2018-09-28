Home»Breaking News»ireland

Public invited to welcome home rowing heroes

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 04:15 AM

The Cork-based National Rowing Centre is inviting the public to its Farran Wood headquarters tomorrow to officially welcome home a golden trio.

World champions Gary and Paul O’Donovan from Skibbereen in West Cork and Ballincollig-based Sanita Puspure all secured gold medals at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

Sanita Puspure

The CEO of Rowing Ireland, Michelle Carpenter, said: “We are delighted to welcome our heroes back to their home at the National Rowing Centre, in particular during a weekend where we will host the first of the Irish Trial event which will encourage and determine future rowers for Paris 2024 and beyond.”

The Olympic silver medalist brothers went one better at the world event and along with Ms Puspure, who took gold in the women’s single scull, they will be joined by Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh who were sixth in their first world championship final.

Mayor of Cork county Patrick Gerard Murphy announced that the celebrations will start at 3pm at the Lee Valley centre, with music, face-painting, and balloon modelling.

“Our rowers are the very epitome of sport and sportsmanship,” said Mr Murphy.

“Their achievements were extraordinary.”


KEYWORDS

RowingSanita PuspureO DonovanGary O DonovanPaul O DonovanWorld Rowing Championships

Related Articles

Doctors receiving abortion care training

Three ITs millions of euro in debt

County battles to keep Blarney from city’s grasp

Gynaecology services ‘on back foot for long time’

More in this Section

Gynaecology services ‘on back foot for long time’

SEC to consider impact of exam appeal ruling

A lot of noise and long way to go to polling day

Sculptor who revolutionised fracture treatment in First World War honoured in Armagh


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »