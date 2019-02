A two-day strike tomorrow and Friday by ambulance personnel belonging to the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA), which is in dispute with the HSE over union recognition, will be going ahead.

The PNA says over 500 ambulance personnel, have been forced to escalate their action because of the stance taken by the health authority.

The union’s ambulance branch will brief Oireachtas members today on the dispute.

Separately, both sides in the psychiatric nurses’ dispute over pay and staff shortages are believed to be making “slow progress” in ongoing talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.