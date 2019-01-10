NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Psychiatric nurses announce strike dates

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 04:44 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association will strike in February in their dispute over pay and staff shortages.

The Association's 6000 members will refuse to work overtime on January 31, or on February 5, 6 and 7.

Industrial action will be escalated to full strikes on February 12, 13, and 14.

The union says recruitment and retention of nurses within the healthcare system needs to be addressed.

It's calling for "realistic proposals from Government as a matter of extreme urgency".

INMO members announced on Tuesday that they will strike on January 30, as well as February 5, 7, 12, 13 and 14 unless their pay demands are addressed.


KEYWORDS

Psychiatric Nurses

Related Articles

Get your daily dose of of sunshine vitamin

No bones about it: Caring for your skeleton is important from your early years

Parents urged to check childrens' vaccination records after 3 people die from meningitis

HSE warns of rise in meningococcal disease as three patients die from infection

More in this Section

Husband accused of stabbing wife remanded in custody

Man seriously injured in Bray shooting

The Lotto results are in...

Ireland to welcome five unaccompanied child refugees rescued from the Mediterranean


Lifestyle

Derval O'Rourke: Food is big part of your 2019 fitness goals

Would you take your kids and ex-husband on a ‘modern honeymoon’ like Gwyneth Paltrow?

9 of David Bowie’s favourite hang-outs in New York

Darina Allen's top food trends for 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »