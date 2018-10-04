PSNI to address justice committee

The Oireachtas justice committee is to break new ground when the PSNI conducts a joint briefing with gardaí on community policing at the committee next week.

Committee chairman Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin said this was a “first” for the committee and would form a key part of an examination by the Oireachtas body of community policing.

The Cavan/Monaghan TD said the session would involve a “dual focus on community policing”, with senior officers from the two groups addressing members and taking part in a questions and answers session.

Assistant Garda commissioner Pat Leahy, the head of community engagement and public safety and police boss of Dublin, as well as Mick Finn, the assistant commissioner for the south-eastern region, are due to address the committee.

Mr O Caoláin, a Sinn Féin TD, announced the development during a hearing on community policing which he said would form the “substantive body of work” for the committee.

Yesterday’s session was addressed by Dr Johnny Connolly of the Centre for Crime, Justice, and Victim Studies at the School of Law at the University of Limerick as well as by Bernie Meally of Foróige and Niall Garvey, chief executive of Muintir na Tíre.

Dr Connolly, a member of the Policing Commission which published its report a fortnight ago, said community policing is “marginalised and undervalued”.

He said the commission recommended a new “district policing” model in which “all police service personnel should be considered to be community police”.

He said many gardaí seem to look down on community policing.

Paraphrasing British Prime Minister Theresa May, he said gardaí are not “social workers, mental health nurses, or paramedics” but rather “all of these things”. He said other agencies need to become “more engaged”.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he appreciated the commission’s vision for all frontline gardaí to be community focused, but stressed the need for a dedicated community policing unit in order to build up relationships and trust locally.

Ms Meally, Foróige south-east manager, said in many communities there is a level of mistrust of gardaí but community gardaí are the “exception to this”. She said it is disappointing to see a “gradual erosion of community policing”.

She said many districts do not have community gardaí, resulting in services that are constantly “firefighting”. She said where community gardaí exist, they are often “pulled out of community duties” for operational needs. Experienced community gardaí have retired or moved position and not been replaced.

She said there is a “particular skillset” in being a community garda or juvenile liaison officer.

She said Foróige has experienced a 28% cut in State funding over the years, with a “catastrophic impact” on its services.

In reply to a question from senator Frances Black, Ms Meally said up to 50% of youth crime is alcohol-related, including minor assaults, criminal damage, and theft.

Mr Garvey said Garda management need to change the priority they attach to community policing. He said rural areas had been told when stations were being closed that it was better to have more gardaí on patrol rather than sitting in a station and that gardaí would be available in public buildings at certain times.

“This never happened to any great extent,” he said.