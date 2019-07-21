PSNI investigating armed robbery of taxi man in Belfast

Police are investigating after a taxi driver was robbed by two men in Belfast on Friday.

The driver was flagged by two men at around 10.30pm at the junction of Antrim Road at the bottom of Old Cave Hill Road.

When they entered the vehicle, one of the men placed a sharp metal object to the taxi driver's neck and demanded money.

Both men made off on foot with a sum of money.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan would ask anyone who was in the area of the Antrim Road/Old Cavehill Road, Belfast last night shortly before 10.30pm and witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI station.