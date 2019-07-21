News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PSNI investigating armed robbery of taxi man in Belfast

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 09:31 AM

Police are investigating after a taxi driver was robbed by two men in Belfast on Friday.

The driver was flagged by two men at around 10.30pm at the junction of Antrim Road at the bottom of Old Cave Hill Road.

When they entered the vehicle, one of the men placed a sharp metal object to the taxi driver's neck and demanded money.

Both men made off on foot with a sum of money.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan would ask anyone who was in the area of the Antrim Road/Old Cavehill Road, Belfast last night shortly before 10.30pm and witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI station.

READ MORE

Tánaiste warns no-deal Brexit will ‘devastate’ Northern Ireland economy

More on this topic

Man arrested in connection with stabbing incident in BelfastMan arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast

Man arrested after Co Antrim taxi driver arrested at gunpointMan arrested after Co Antrim taxi driver arrested at gunpoint

Loss of identity among unionist fears over united Ireland, report suggestsLoss of identity among unionist fears over united Ireland, report suggests

Police investigating after two bodies found in a house in DerryPolice investigating after two bodies found in a house in Derry

BelfastTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Man dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co CorkMan dies in crash between car and motorbike in Co Cork

No winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richerNo winner of Lotto jackpot but someone is €1m richer

Hundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centreHundreds protest in Cork city against closure of An Post mail centre

Loyalist flute band plays in PortrushLoyalist flute band plays in Portrush


Lifestyle

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

A new study says feeding at the breast is better for baby than using expressed milk. Is it time mothers reconsidered their use of breast pumps, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »