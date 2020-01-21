News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PSNI investigate ‘deliberate ignition’ at Blaze & Glaze restaurant in Belfast

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 07:51 PM

Police in the North are investigating an overnight blaze at a restaurant in south Belfast.

Firefighters tackled the fire at the Blaze & Glaze restaurant on University Road from the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said the incident is being treated as a “deliberate ignition”.

An appeal for witnesses and information has been issued.

“Police were made aware of a fire at commercial premises in the University Road area of south Belfast at around 1.10am this morning,” the PSNI spokesman said.

“Officers attended immediately and evacuated nearby properties and closed a number of roads.

“NIFRS personnel and police officers have been in attendance throughout the night and remain at the scene this morning.

“At this stage the fire is being treated as a deliberate ignition and our inquiries are continuing.

“If you have any information about this please call police in Belfast on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 42 of 21/01/20.”

