Propsoed EU-South American trade deal 'unsatisfactory' for Ireland, Doherty says

By Daniel McConnell and Elaine Loughlin

The proposed trade deal between the European Union and South American countries “is unsatisfactory” for Ireland, Minister Regina Doherty has told the Dáil.

Standing in for the Tánaiste at Leaders’ Questions, the Social Protection Minister said the Government believes the Mercosur deal as it stands is “disappointing” but it is a long way from being a finalised legal document.

Answering questions from Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary, Ms Doherty insisted that she and the Government are on “team Ireland” and are seeking to limit the fallout and impact on the beef and poultry sector which would face increased competition from South American farmers.

The fear is that they will be able to flood the EU market with cheaper, poorer quality meat at the expense of Irish meat, which is regarded as being of high quality.

Mr Calleary pressed her to clarify her position as a Meath TD and asked if she agrees with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, who has promised to tear the deal apart, or if she agrees with Business Minister Heather Humphreys who said the deal is “not all bad”.

She responded by saying that all ministers are committed to ensuring Irish farmers are protected: “This is an enormous deal - not just about beef - which would have huge benefits for Ireland but there are some difficulties."

She was also pressed by David Cullinane of Sinn Féin and Brendan Howlin about the proposed €10 million pay deal for members of the Defence Forces. Both Mr Cullinane and Mr Howlin said details of the deal leaked to the media are entirely inadequate. Mr Howlin asked why the terms of reference given to the Pay Commission did not look at the issue of the entirety of pay levels.

Ms Doherty hit back, saying it is staggering that a former minister for public expenditure would be saying such things which go against what he said when in office.

The proposals for increased allowances to the defence forces were discussed and approved by Cabinet yesterday.

Separately, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told the Cabinet that he will bring forward a new draft regulation to introduce penalty points for fishermen. Fianna Fáil with the backing of others in opposition blocked the new points system last year, which was the first annulment of a statutory instrument in the history of State.

Since then, the EU Commission has suspended more than €6million in EU co-funding for Ireland’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme, as a result of its failure to establish a points systems for fishermen. It will continue to suspend further funds until the matter is resolved.

Mr Creed has now prepared a new draft Regulation to replace the annulled regulation and wants this statutory instrument signed as soon as possible given the urgency of the matter and the fact that more funds will be held if Ireland fails to comply. Based on legal and policy advice, this draft includes some but not most of the amendments proposed by Opposition in relation to the annulled SI.

Meanwhile, the Government is to revise targets in the Tourism Action Plan 2019–2021. Central Statistics Office data indicates that both the revenue and visitor numbers exceeded projected targets in 2018. A working group has been established to review current tourism performance and the potential for recalibrated growth targets.