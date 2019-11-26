Proposed laws would require proof of age in order to access porn on phones

A TD is calling for mobile networks to block under 18s from accessing pornography on their phones.

The laws are being proposed in the wake of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

Fianna Fáil's Children spokesperson Anne Rabbitte is bringing forward a bill in the Dáil that would require people with pre-pay phones to prove their age.

"It is on the back of everything we have experienced in Ireland over the last 18 months and very high profile court cases," said Deputy Rabbitte.

"Parents have been alarmed and they have been asking what legislators can do to help.

"They feel that they are absolutely powerless.

"The purpose of my bill is to amend legislation that requires internet service providers to create an option to allow customers to apply for parental control filters."