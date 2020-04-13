News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Prison service boss suspends protected disclosures probes

Prison service boss suspends protected disclosures probes
Caron McCaffrey: Prison service director general has called for the suspension of investigations on the basis they are not essential.
By Michael Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast is available here.
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 06:30 AM

The director general of the Irish Prison Service has ordered that all investigations into protected disclosures in the service be suspended during the health crisis.

The directive from Caron McCaffrey is on the basis that the investigations are not an essential part of the service at the current time. However, the investigations are being conducted by independent legal firms and would not impact directly on the work of the prison service.

The move is being seen by some prison officers, for whom allegations are being investigated, as an attempt to frustrate the investigations.

Currently, legal firms are examining allegations of fraud, malpractice, and falsifying records in a number of different protected disclosures emanating from the service.

Disclosures have been made by different grades of prison officers, from governor level down to recruit officer level.

The legal firms appointed to investigate the protected disclosures wrote to disclosers over the last week to inform them of the suspension of investigation on direction from Ms McCaffrey.

John Devitt, chief executive of the anti-corruption body Transparency International Ireland, which works with the prison service on protected disclosures, says that his body has recommended that investigations continue to be carried out during the current crisis “unless it is absolutely necessary to suspend them”.

“If an investigation is already under way it should be allowed to continue and the decision on whether it should be suspended should rest with the investigator,” he said.

“We can understand that some organisations will be redeploying staff and will have resources stretched during the crisis, but now more than ever it’s essential that workers be encouraged to speak up about potential wrongdoing or health and safety concerns and that management respond or act on those concerns quickly.”

Queries sent to the prison service last Friday about the suspension had not received any reply at the time of going to print.

Meanwhile, sources in the prisons have confirmed that despite media reports a week ago that prison gyms were shut down, they continued to operate right up until Good Friday, at least.

Media reports last week stated the gyms were all closed in deference to the social distancing rules brought in by the Government. One source suggested to the Irish Examiner the gyms were being kept open on an ad hoc basis to minimise the prospect of unrest in the prisons.

Queries to the Irish Prison Service about the status of the gyms had not received an answer by last night.

READ MORE

SIPO concern at lobbying report

More on this topic

Michael Clifford: Lockdown interrupts lock-up probesMichael Clifford: Lockdown interrupts lock-up probes

Early release for 200 inmates as part of emergency measuresEarly release for 200 inmates as part of emergency measures

The problem with women’s prisons – and why they do more harm than goodThe problem with women’s prisons – and why they do more harm than good

Whistleblower’s allegations of covert prison surveillance substantiated by reportWhistleblower’s allegations of covert prison surveillance substantiated by report


TOPIC: Prisons

More in this Section

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisisHousing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

Ireland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns TaoiseachIreland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns Taoiseach

HSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 traumaHSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 trauma

Three arrested following public order incidents in CavanThree arrested following public order incidents in Cavan


Lifestyle

Before the Easter weekend, we were shocked to hear that ferries were carrying visitors from England across the Irish Sea and, according to Cork and Kerry people, cars were streaming past their homes headed for West Cork, the Dingle Peninsula and holiday cottages and caravan sites in the west.Damien Enright: Strawberry-munching lizards and froglike humans

Has the world’s most trafficked wild animal taken revenge on its persecutors?Richard Collins: Pangolin is the fall guy for our killer pandemic

This Easter, as Atlantic rollers make landfall on the western shores of Sherkin Island, birdsong thrills the air and sunshine floods the fuchsia-filled boreens, this achingly beautiful place is out of bounds to all but those who live there, writes Dan MacCarthyThe Islands of Ireland: Sherkin battens down hatches

For many people, Easter was a time when they began an annual expedition to the bog, perhaps cutting the turf on the Saturday or bank holiday Monday when extra help was available.Donal Hickey: Call of the bog is in the air

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »