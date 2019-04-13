NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
President Higgins to address event marking St Vincent de Paul's 175th anniversary

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 08:06 AM

The Society of St Vincent de Paul is marking its 175th anniversary in Ireland today.

President Michael D Higgins will address an event to mark the anniversary later this morning.

The organisation has over 11,500 volunteers in every county and helps the most vulnerable in our communities.

Society of St Vincent de Paul National President, Kieran Stafford, says they started their work helping people during the famine:

"At the time you had members that were obviously attending to the incredible need that arose from that tragic event," he added.

"People streamed into the cities so there was overcrowding, there was squalor, and most people were starving.

"I think it is incredible to think of that time scale and the fact that we are now the largest charity in Ireland, 175 years later," he added.

