Poll puts Sinn Féin level with Fianna Fáil to win election

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are neck and neck to win the general election, according to the latest opinion poll.

It has Mary Lou McDonald's party on 24%, tied with Fianna Fáil and three ahead of Fine Gael.

The Red C poll for the Business Post has Sinn Féin up 5% to 24% support. Overall Mary Lou McDonald's party has seen its support jump 13% in Red C polls since November.

It is level with Fianna Fáil, which is down two points to 24%.

Fine Gael now lies in third place with 21% support, down two points on the last poll.

This survey of 1,000 voters was taken in the six days up to last Thursday.

It has the Greens on 7% Labour on 5%, the Social Democrats with 3%, Aontu with 2% and Solidarity People Before Profit with 1% support.

Independents and others have 13% of the vote.

But the big story will be Sinn Féin which has clear momentum heading into the final week of the campaign and dominates the front of the Sunday papers as more and more people look for an alternative to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.