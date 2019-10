Irish playwright and poet Tom MacIntyre has died aged 87.

The Cavan native was best known for his theatre work, in particular "The Great Hunger."

MacIntyre also wrote two novels and six collections of poetry.

His play, The Gallant John Joe, won the Irish Times/ESB Irish Theatre Best New Play Award in 2002

He also played football his county, and is survived by his wife Celine and his five children from his first marriage.