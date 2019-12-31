Plans in the works for 1,100 apartments on Cork's Marquee site

Plans for 1,100 apartments on a key site in Cork’s south docks are in the pipeline, it has emerged.

Marina Quarter Limited has made a request to An Bórd Pleanála for a consultation about their proposals for 1,100 apartments and child care facilities, along with associated works, on the former Ford distribution site on Centre Park Road.

The strategic site has hosted the hugely successful Live at the Marquee concert series for the last decade.

The Kildare-based company’s request for consultation is the first step in the Bórd’s fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, for projects of more than 100-units.

A decision on the request is expected in late February.

Pending the outcome of those consultations, a planning application is expected under the SHD process at a later date.

The site was sold for more than €15m by NAMA in late 2018 following a sale process which attracted significant national and international interest given its potential to transform the city’s docklands over the next decade or so.

According to Marina Quarter Ltd company records, the firm was incorporated in June 2018 to focus on the delivery of residential homes for resale principally at this site.

During the period, the records show that the company entered into a licence agreement with a third party, understood to relate to the Live at the Marquee gigs, which generated rental income of €20,000 and a profit before tax of €3,000.

The site is next to the recently revamped Pairc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium and overlooks the site earmarked for the proposed Marina Park amenity being developed by Cork City Council.

It is also close to the suggested route of the €1bn light rail network to link Ballincollig and Mahon Point, as outlined by the draft Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Study, which is now close to being finalised.

It is the latest major SHD project in Cork city, and follows a request from Bmore Developments Ltd for consultation with An Bórd Pleanála about its plans for a 285-bed student apartment complex on North Main St.

A decision on this request, which has again been made under the SHD process which allows for fast-track applications to An Bórd Pleanála for student apartments over 200-units, is expected in early February.

Separately, developer, John Cleary, has lodged an SHD application for a 25-storey 201-apartment tower block on the former Sextant site at the gateway to the south docks.

O’Callaghan Properties is understood to be working on development proposals for the 31-acre parcel of south docks land around the former R&H Hall site at the centre of its near €50m deal with Origin Enterprises announced last July.

However, city council plans for €7m road upgrade into the south docks, to include bike and bus lanes, have been delayed. The council's decision last September to approve the project is the subject of a legal challenge.