Planning awarded for new train station at Pelletstown for Dublin commuters

A new Dublin train station is coming down the track for commuters.

Planning permission has been awarded for the stop at Pelletstown, 20 years after it was first suggested.

Construction is set to begin on land between Ashtown and Broombridge, subject to funding.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says it is an area with a growing population.

"So this is a new station, on the Dublin commuter line - obviously a very busy line - and an area where there is going to be significant additional housing," said Mr Kenny.

"It's crucial that we have infrastructure there for new housing so that people can travel in a sustainable way."

- Digital Desk