News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pipe bombs found in Derry and north Belfast

Pipe bombs found in Derry and north Belfast
By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 09:57 PM

Two pipe bombs have been found following a security alert in Derry.

Police were alerted following a report of a suspicious object in the Caw Close area.

Officers attended and conducted a search of the area.

Two objects were recovered, which have been described as “small unexploded pipe bomb type devices”.

Reports were received by police of loud bangs in the area on Wednesday night.

Minor damage was caused to the front windows of two houses but no injuries have been reported.

Earlier a viable pipe bomb was discovered in the garden of a house in the Mulderg Drive area of north Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Will Arnott said: “Police and ATO attended the scene following the report of a suspicious object in the garden of a house in the area.

"A number of residents were evacuated and roads were closed as we worked to make the area safe.

“The device, which has now been declared as a viable pipe bomb type device, was made safe and taken away for examination.

"All roads have reopened and residents have been allowed to return back to their homes.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Mulderg Drive recently or who has any information which could help us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 684 30/01/20."

READ MORE

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Tallaght man

More on this topic

Police in the North warned over arrests after man appeared to 'pass out' while being taken into custodyPolice in the North warned over arrests after man appeared to 'pass out' while being taken into custody

Man, 50, arrested in ex-TV announcer murder probeMan, 50, arrested in ex-TV announcer murder probe

Police appeal for information following Belfast stabbing incidentPolice appeal for information following Belfast stabbing incident

Police probe following petrol bomb attack in Co AntrimPolice probe following petrol bomb attack in Co Antrim


TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Insurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT testsInsurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT tests

Micheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of BrexitMicheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of Brexit

Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrowFuneral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Gardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigationGardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigation


Lifestyle

‘Overcoming’, written by the patient rights advocate and campaigner together with Naomi Linehan, won the accolade following a a public vote.'A powerful advocate for Irish women': Vicky Phelan memoir voted Irish Book of the Year

Áilín QuinlanGoldfish generation: Are smartphones reducing our attention span?

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My nephew gets turned on thinking about Fianna Fáil transfers in Carlow-Kilkenny

Irish author Declan Henry’s new book ‘Forbidden Fruit: Life and Catholicism in Contemporary Ireland’ looks at what he calls the hypocrisy of the Catholic Church towards the LGBT community. He spoke with Donal O’KeeffeTest of faith: New books explores Catholicism in contemporary Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »