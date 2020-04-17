People getting more sleep and spending less time on screens during lockdown, research shows

It looks like a lot of us are getting more sleep and spending less time in front of the TV during the pandemic lockdown.

That is according to analysis of how Irish people with smart electricity meters are using energy throughout the day.

The morning spike in electricity usage is now happening closer to 8am instead of around 6am as people are getting out of bed up to two hours later than normal.

Researchers have compared data created by smart meters in recent months.

Sharyn McAndrew from Savills, which carried out the research along with energy firm Pinergy, says the last month has seen a huge shift in when people are starting their day.

"Any time from 6am, people are up and that's when the peak of morning consumption is and then it dies down after 8am and now it's the opposite.

"We really are back to the traditional 9-5 is what people are working. They are getting up at eight o'clock and they are winding down at 5pm and getting out and getting exercise and spending time with family which is great."

Ms McAndrew said that it seems as though people have a better work-life balance.

"This data is revealing a drastic change over the last month.

"We are getting more sleep, we are less engaged with electronic devices in the evening and we are defintely getting more exercise.

"Hopefully that is a trend that we will see going forward and it is a good work-life balance for everybody."

Ms McAndrew added: "Going forward, the challenge for employers will be to ensure some of this new-found balance in our day can be maintained once the current restrictions come to an end.”