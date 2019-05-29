NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Paschal Donohoe says he isn't 'a playboy with the public purse'

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has defended his fiscal policies and denied that he was “a playboy with the public purse.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Donohoe acknowledged that the Government “should have done better” on the issue of the cost of the National Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve always acknowledged that in the area of health expenditure it has been higher than expected.”

He said there was a renewed focus on how health spending is managed which was why the Government had worked to sign the new GP contract and the new nurses’ contract.

It’s a real challenge, that’s why we put in place a new mechanism to manage.

Mr Donohoe said extra tax has gone on increased public expenditure and reducing the deficit.

“Look at where we are in the financial cycle. This time a decade ago we were in a financial bubble. Now we have a far more diversified economy with levels of debt that are far lower.”

The Minister said that the first quarter of this year has seen “a massive increase” in job creation and retention and the economy is “growing at full pace.”

In relation to Brexit, Mr Donohoe said that final decisions have not yet been made. “We are facing a unique challenge.”

He said that the prospect of a no deal Brexit was a cause for concern and he will present the Cabinet with the different scenarios “we might have to deal with if we find ourselves with a no deal scenario.”

However, he said that the model for a no deal scenario shows that the economy can still grow and that the jobs created can be kept. “But it will mean we will have to make even more careful decisions on day-to-day spending.”

READ MORE

Australian MP 'hopeful' for Irish family facing deportation

More on this topic

93% of adults in Ireland go on holiday at least once a year, survey finds

Police in UK hunt man who tried to kidnap nine-year-old girl

57% of Irish office workers feel technology makes four-day working week more likely

Photographer struck by first pitch at baseball game

Paschal DonohoeTOPIC:

More in this Section

First-timer McKeever Cairns takes seat after recount marathon

Martin hoping to get Kelleher and Byrne across the line

‘Ecstatic’ Kelly tops poll, saying: ‘We’re going to work our butts off’

Gardaí fear third murder in week not the last


Lifestyle

Design/life: Profile of Shane Cotter, Director at Architectural Farm

Gardening: Gooseberries offer many health benefits

The Skin Nerd: Have fun in the sun, but keep your skin safe too

GameTech: Innocence lost as the rats take over

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »