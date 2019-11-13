News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about Nigeria

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 09:16 AM

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has asked why Independent TD Noel Grealish was singling out one country in his comments about the level of remittances to Nigeria.

Mr Donohoe said he “recoiled” from Mr Grealish’s comments and queried where the Galway West TD was “getting his figures.”

The Minister said that according to CSO figures the amount of remittances from Ireland to Nigeria is €17m per year.

There are very clear laws with regard to remittances, he said. "I am not aware that there are flows of funding from Ireland to any country that is a cause for any investigation."

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Donohoe said, Noel Grealish should clarify information he has with regard to any country.

On the same programme, Dr Ebun Joseph, a lecturer in black studies in UCD, said that Mr Grealish was effectively saying that “black money” should be policed differently.

“He is saying let us treat this group of people differently based on their nationality.”

People like the Independent TD were “nothing but Donald Trump wannabees, wondering who can I hate the most?”

Dr Joseph called for sanctions to stop people “spinning lies unchecked”. People who remained silent were also complicit, she added.

Noel Grealish

