Pandemic payment to be reduced for part-time workers, Taoiseach confirms

By Aoife Moore
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 12:29 PM

The pandemic unemployment payment will be reduced for part-time workers, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Thursday, that the €350 per week Covid unemployment payment will be extended for months, not weeks, when it runs out on June 8, and will not be cut for anyone working full time.

It will, however, be reduced for part-time workers, but their weekly payment will still be more they were earning before the pandemic.

The Taoiseach expressed optimism about Ireland's virus reproduction rate and said he is confident the country can move to phase two on Monday.

Although it may be possible to speed up the roadmap, it has to be based on medical evidence: "Slow and steady. The plan can be accelerated but only if it's safe to do so."

Both opposition and government TDs have spoken in support of expediting the lockdown, as Ireland continues on a downward trend in terms of spread.

Micheal Martin said there was a "silent divide between people abiding by the measures and people who are not" and the only way to ensure people abide by the restrictions is full transparency.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

