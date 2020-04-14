Páirc Uí Chaoimh tests drop from 1000 per day to 100 over two weeks

Testing capacity at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh Covid-19 swab centre plunged from its target of 1,000 tests per day to just 100 over the last two weeks, a source at the centre said.

Although staff were getting through approximately 800 tests a day up to two weeks ago, that dropped to “80-100”, due to a global shortage in reagents, the chemicals needed to test swab samples.

The HSE has not released official figures for individual centres, but a source estimates that the Páirc Uí Chaoimh centre has run approximately 10,080 tests over the past four weeks, operating six days a week.

But yesterday, staff were told testing should return to full capacity next week.

Staff welcomed the news, saying: “The main concern has been the drop in testing, because if anything it needs to increase.

“It’s difficult to know yet whether the fall in testing will have a big impact on numbers contracting the virus. But if everyone who has symptoms assumes they do have it and self-quarantines, that would be enough.

“It’s like a military operation in there. We’re ready and available to step-up testing again as soon as the reagent is back in supply.

“A lot of people need to be tested but are not getting tests quickly enough.”

Last week, the National Virus Reference Laboratory sourced a new supply of reagents which should enable it to increase testing to up to 10,000 per day.

And scientists around the country have been working to end the chemical shortage, with a team at CIT developing their own formula for the reagent.

Staff at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were due to work 12-hour shifts to meet demand.

But last week, shifts at the centre were reduced to five hours, and on Monday, staff were told to work just three hours — from 8am-11am.

Despite complaints about limited PPE at other medical facilities, this has never been a concern at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh centre, where staff are well protected and well-trained, the source said.

“Our main priority there is safety. Every step of the way we think about safety precautions to protect the public and ourselves.”

The HSE did not comment on the figures obtained for this article but confirmed that testing would continue this week at all Cork centres, including Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A HSE spokesperson said: “The level of testing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is still meeting the current rate of referrals, and that hasn’t changed. All referrals received on Friday, for example, were contacted and offered appointments for Saturday.”