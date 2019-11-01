Over 670 calls to emergency services on Halloween

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

The National Emergency Operations Centre says it had more than 670 calls overnight, an increase on last Halloween.

The emergency calls came in between 7pm yesterday and 7am this morning.

In Dublin, the fire brigade dealt with 229 calls - 156 of them were Halloween related.

There were attacks on crews, including fireworks being used to intimidate staff, however no one was injured.

"There was an increase in calls from people who over-indulged in the Halloween festivities, there were trips and falls," said Richard Gleeson of the National Emergency Centre.

"There was more incidents relating to the Halloween festivities but we also had the normal calls - the medical and traumatic emergencies - that we would normally get as well."

Dublin Fire Brigade’s assistant chief officer, Greg O’Dwyer, has said that organised community activities have led to a reduction in the number of anti-social incidents on Halloween night.

Year-on-year there has been a “slight” decrease in the number of fire calls and ambulance related activities he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Overnight we worked with our colleagues in Kildare at a site where trucks & containers were alight. In addition to the firefighters from Kildare fire service, one fire engine from Dublin attended #teamwork pic.twitter.com/08hhKu1sZ9— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 1, 2019

This reduction is down to the great work of local authorities and community groups, he said.

Council staff had managed to clear up considerable amounts of stock piled bonfire material in advance while organised events offered families alternatives to illegal bonfires.

“People really don’t need illegal bonfires now there is some place they can come and stay safe.”

On Thursday night and Friday morning between the hours of 4pm and 6am, Dublin Fire Brigade responded to 230 fire related calls and 298 ambulance related activities.

Overall there were 698 calls in 24 hours which was down from over 700 last year.

While it had been a busy night, there had been no injuries to members of the public or members of the fire brigade, he said.

The policy was to only tackle bonfires that were likely to cause damage to property or the public or a danger from fumes.

“With some bonfires it was more prudent to stay back and observe.”