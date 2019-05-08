Over 350 nurses and midwives to attend INMO Annual Delegate Conference

Over 350 nurses and midwives are meeting for the INMO’s Annual Delegate Conference today in Trim, Co Meath.

The conference which is to last until Friday marks the organisation's 100th year.

Delegates will debate topics including, implementing the outcome of the recent industrial dispute, violence against nurses and midwives, language requirements for nurses and midwives from overseas, safe staffing levels, reducing the health services’ environmental footprint.

The conference will be addressed by Minister for Health, Simon Harris, on Friday.

Minister Simon Harris.

A Century of Service, a new book by author and nurse Mark Loughrey, charting the history of the INMO will also be launched.

The theme of this year’s conference is 'Reflecting on the Past, Navigating the Present, Modelling for the Future'.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said:

It has been an extremely busy year for our members and organisation.

"From a successful and safe strike to marking our centenary, the INMO’s focus is clearly on implementing the recent Labour Court recommendations and building our professions for the future.”

INMO President, Martina Harkin-Kelly, said:

“The theme of this year’s conference is all about reflecting on our past and looking to the future.