Over 118,000 cigarettes seized and vessel detained off Dublin coast

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 10:30 AM

A vessel has been detained off the coast of Dublin following a surveillance operation by Revenue officers.

The Italian registered merchant vessel was detained by officers aboard the Revenue Customs Cutter Faire.

During a search of the vessel, 118,140 cigarettes were seized.

They were branded L&M, Marlboro and Winston and had an estimated retail value of over €70,000 representing a loss to the Exchequer of around €56,000.

The Italian vessel was detained as a result of the excise offences and was subsequently released on payment of a €56,000 penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

