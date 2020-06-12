News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Only a minority of people following face mask guidelines - CMO

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 01:03 PM

Concerns have been raised around the lack of people wearing face masks.

A new public awareness campaign is being launched next week to advise people when to wear face masks and how to use them correctly

Currently, the wearing of face coverings is not mandatory but the advice is that they should be worn in places where social distancing is difficult like in shops and on public transport.

"We think now is the right time for us to step up our communication in relation to that because we can see that as we use public transport, as we visit shops that it is only a minority of people who are following this advice," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry says many people are not wearing their masks correctly.

"Going around the city I'm seeing people wearing masks below their chin which is not only affording no protection, it is actually potentially dangerous because it means they are fiddling with their masks on and off as they eat or otherwise."

Many people feel that the guidance given by the government has not been clear enough.

From next Monday adds will appear on the radio on how and when to wear masks followed by TV and outdoor ads shortly afterwards.

