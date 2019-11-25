News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Online resources announced for Junior Cycle classrooms

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 01:45 PM

Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT), RTÉ and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) have launched three online classroom resources related to the Junior Cycle classroom.

Three TV programmes from RTE and TG4 archives were used to generate classroom resources for teachers and students of Business Studies, Geography, History, Gaeilge, SPHE, CSPE and Digital Media Literacy.

The three publicly funded programmes used to create the resources were Ireland’s Deep Atlantic, Wrecking the Rising/Éirí Amach Amú and Cloud Control.

These resources are available atwww.rte.ie/learn where teachers and students can access the material and programme clips referenced in the material and watch the three full programme series.

Speaking at the launch, Chair of the BAI Authority, Professor Pauric Travers said “These online resources are a creative response to the challenge of connecting young audiences with high quality, culturally relevant Irish content.

He added: "This initiative highlights the enduring educational value of public investment in quality audio-visual content and the BAI looks forward to building on what this partnership has achieved so far.”

Director General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes said: "RTÉ’s vision to champion Irish culture by captivating audiences with trusted, engaging and challenging content is so well served by Ireland’s Deep Atlantic and Cloud Control which touch on important issues which are relevant to a number of Junior Cycle courses."

TOPIC: Education

