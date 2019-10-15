News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface flooding

Picture: Twitter @KayCurtin1
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 07:37 AM

The head of network operations at Transport Infrastructure Ireland has said that one of the northbound lanes of the M8 has reopened this morning which is “adequate for capacity.”

Kevin O’Rourke told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that it is hoped all northbound lanes will open by later this morning. Heavy rain resulted in surface flooding which closed all lanes between Mitchelstown and Cahir last night.

He explained that flood water in the Galtee mountains burst the banks of a culvert which flooded a local road network and then on to the motorway.

It appeared something like a tree had fallen and blocked a culvert subsequently diverting the water, he said.

Motorists trapped by the flood water had to wait up to two hours for diversions to be put in place to allow them to turn around and be guided by gardaí back onto the old Dublin-Cork road to avoid the flooded stretch.

The northbound lane was initially closed by gardaí because of the flooding, and the southbound lane was subsequently closed at 7pm on Monday to allow maintenance vehicles gain access to the location.

The one lane open this morning will be adequate for capacity said Mr O’Rourke and he anticipates traffic will move smoothly with the remaining northbound lanes reopening later this morning.

TOPIC: Weather

