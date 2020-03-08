News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One dead, four injured in two-car Kerry collision

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 07:05 PM

A woman has died and a number of people have been injured following a two-car collision in Kerry.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred shortly after 2pm on the N22 at Brennan's Glenn, Killarney.

The scene was attended by local Garda and Roads Policing Units along with fire and emergency services personnel.

The woman, in her 40s, was seriously injured in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

Two other occupants of the same car, a man and woman both understood to be in their 70s, were taken from the scene by ambulance to UHK.

The woman is understood to be in a critical condition, while the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The occupants of the second car, two women in their early 20s, were removed by Air Ambulance to Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road at the crash site remains sealed off for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

The local coroner and superintendent have visited the scene.

Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

