Offices evacuated as envelope with white powder sent to Department of Health

The Department of Health's offices in Dublin city centre have been temporarily evacuated after an envelope containing unknown white powder was sent to the building.

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade / Twitter

The site was closed off by gardai and surrounded by at least eight fire brigade vehicles at midday on Monday after the item was identified.

One of the fire brigade crews also brought with it a large container labelled "hazmat support unit" items, which relates to the special hazardous material equipment needed to address potentially threatening materials.

The Department of Health's offices have been temporarily evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to the Dublin city location. #iestaff— Fiachra Ó Cionnaith (@Ocionnaith) March 4, 2019

We are on scene at an incident in a premises on Baggot Street Lower. To help us deal with the incident the road has been closed. Expect traffic delays and disruption in the area. @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/J42CWRHTkF— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 4, 2019

The Irish Examiner understands the envelope was found at the same time as a meeting was due to take place in the Department's offices.

A call was then made to Dublin fire brigade and the gardai, who sealed off and evacuated the site.

It is currently unknown what material is involved and no motive for the package has been revealed.

However, the Department and Health Minister Simon Harris have been at the centre of a series of stand offs in recent months over the abortion referendum, children's hospital, protests at ministerial homes and other matters.