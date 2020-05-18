News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

NTA sees some 'full' socially distanced services this morning

NTA sees some 'full' socially distanced services this morning
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 08:44 AM

The National Transport Authority is reporting some services as 'full' this morning when taking social distancing into account.

It is anticipating more passengers as phase one comes into effect.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham says they have additional fleets running to cope with the added demand:

"We believe we have enough service out there, even with the social distancing in place, to be able to cater for this phase one of reopening.

"I've just had some feedback this morning that some of the services have definitely been busy and in some locations are actually full in terms of social distancing numbers."

READ MORE

Calls for dedicated safety inspectorate for construction sector

More on this topic

Premier League clubs set to vote on return to trainingPremier League clubs set to vote on return to training

Simon Harris: 'Collective sense of cop on' needed to ensure phase one successfulSimon Harris: 'Collective sense of cop on' needed to ensure phase one successful

Priest uses water pistol to squirt parishioners in socially-distanced blessingPriest uses water pistol to squirt parishioners in socially-distanced blessing

Calls for dedicated safety inspectorate for construction sectorCalls for dedicated safety inspectorate for construction sector


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up