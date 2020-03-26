NPHET to consider Covid-19 specific hospitals as total cases pass 1,500

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to consider establishing Covid-19 specific hospitals.

A further 235 new cases were confirmed last night, bringing the total to 1,564.

There were a further two deaths, bringing the total death toll to nine.

26% of patients have been hospitalised, with 39 cases being admitted to ICU.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE's chief clinical officer, says they are considering designating hospitals specifically for Covid-19.

"We're pursuing that particular method with our own hospitals at the moment in segregating off Covid-19 patients as much as we can within the hospitals into which cases are coming," he said.

"But we're also looking at designated hospitals within urban areas, which are self-selecting in Limerick and Cork for example."

He added: "Those plans are ongoing with our acute hospital system so at this point in time we're focusing on segregated areas within hospitals."

Meanwhile, The Dáil meets today to pass emergency laws to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

All stages of the omnibus bill are expected to pass during a 10-hour sitting with reduced attendance.

The vast package of measures being passed today was revealed by the government earlier this week and covers multiple Government departments.

READ MORE Coronavirus crisis: Irish abroad struggling to return home as two more die from virus