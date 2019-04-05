NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Norwegian to reroute Cork passengers via Dublin

A Norwegian Boeing Max 737
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Passengers who were due to fly on Norwegian’s transatlantic services from Cork and Shannon will be re-routed via Dublin until the end of June.

The airline had hoped to resume flying from Cork on April 9 and from Shannon on April 10. However, this has now been extended until June 30 for both airports. The rerouting is in response to the suspension of Boeing Max 737 planes by European aviation authorities.

Previously, Norwegian had said it would bus affected passengers to Dublin, before accommodating them on a different type of Boeing aircraft.

But the airline is now advising passengers to book their own transport and to claim expenses by producing receipts. The airline has also said passengers can rebook flights or receive a refund.

A Norwegian spokesperson said: “We are extremely sorry that, due to the mandatory grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX by the European aviation authorities, our flights to and from Cork and Shannon will continue to be rerouted, via Dublin, from April 11 until June 30. While we ensure our customers can continue their travel plans with minimal disruption, we are actively working to restore normal operations at Cork and Shannon.”

Currently, no flights are listed for booking on Norwegian’s website for Cork or Shannon for April, May, or June.

Flights listed from July onwards are appearing for more than €600.

The spokesperson said: “The website appears that way because we are withholding further sales of some routes operated by the 737 MAX to ensure we can meet our customers’ expectations, in light of the suspended operations of this aircraft.

The status of the flights had been uncertain, following the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max planes, in the aftermath of two fatal crashes in five months. A Lion Air crash in October killed 189 off the Java Sea, near Indonesia, and an Ethiopian Airlines crash, in March, killed 157.

