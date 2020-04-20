North reports another 13 Covid-19 deaths as minister claims 'social distancing is working'

Stormont health minister Robin Swann has announced another 13 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospital settings in the North to 207.

Forty people were in hospital intensive care units earlier today, while hospitals there yesterday recorded 88 Covid-19 admissions.

Mr Swann said modelling showed a worst-case scenario of 1,500 deaths in the first 20 weeks of the epidemic, covering hospitals and the community.

He added: “This is a significant revision on the previous modelling. This is not a prediction or a forecast.

“It provides a clear indication that social distancing is working. It provides encouragement to everyone who is working hard to do the right thing.”

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said patients being discharged from hospitals into the wider health system were being tested for Covid-19 up to 48 hours before discharge.

Since April 12 anyone becoming symptomatic in care homes has been tested.

He said enhanced support arrangements were in place around infection control and PPE.

Hospital emergency departments will begin surveillance of individuals presenting with Covid-like symptoms from April 28 as part of the ramping up of testing.

Dr McBride said: “We will be using that testing capacity differently to inform how the virus is spreading within the wider community.

“The actions we have taken over the last number of weeks is making a real difference. Our health service has not been overwhelmed.”