Home»Breaking News»ireland

Normal practice for State to provide lawyers for Martin Callinan, says Varadkar

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 12:21 PM

The legal representation from the State for former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan is normal practice, according to the Taoiseach.

The government is providing and funding lawyers for Mr Callinan to fight a case taken by whistle-blower Maurice McCabe, at the recommendation of former acting Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin.

Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan

The new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is reportedly getting legal advice about whether he can reverse the decision.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the representation being offered to the former Commissioner is standard practice.

"As a former State employee who is being sued in the course of his work it is the norm for the State to offer representation for him," said Mr Varadkar.

"That is not to say that he is being given an indemnity or anything like that, it is representation as regards the case."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Martin CallinanLeo VaradkarGarda CommissionerDrew HarrisMaurice McCabe

Related Articles

Maurice McCabe felt he had ‘no choice but to quit gardaí’

Michael Clifford: Maurice McCabe fought the law — but what’s changed?

Maurice McCabe retires after 30 years on force

Maurice McCabe: An extraordinary career and huge service to the State by illustrating wrongs in the force

More in this Section

Michael D Higgins sworn in for second term as President

Catholic archbishop tells Belfast memorial of shared ‘responsibility to heal’

Police in the North appeal for witnesses following burglary

Suspicious device found near parked car in Drogheda


Breaking Stories

Alcohol Awareness Week: How to talk to your children about alcohol

Fed up with urban smog? 5 pollution-resistant plants to help you breathe

Why moving the body is so good for the head for former soldier Tom Clonan

How breastfeeding led to material for Irish stand up comedian Diane O’Connor

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »