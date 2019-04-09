'No vehicles were flipped': Gardaí say no security incident occurred at Garda HQ

Gardaí insist there was no security incident involving the Garda Commissioner at Garda Headquarters, after reports of an alert in the Phoenix Park last month.

The alleged incident unfolded on March 25 when Drew Harris was being driven back to Garda HQ in Dublin from Northern Ireland.

Mr Harris was in an unmarked PSNI vehicle which was escorted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit.

It's thought a garda on duty in Garda HQ saw the unmarked car and hit the emergency button causing the bollards to raise which damaged the vehicle.

However, a Garda spokesperson said today: "There was no security incident at Garda HQ on 25 March 2019.

"A newly installed bollard malfunctioned and caught the underside of the vehicle the Commissioner was travelling in. This happened at a walking pace. No vehicles were flipped.

"The malfunction was quickly fixed and vehicular traffic went in and out of Garda HQ as normal that day.

"As per our previous statement, normal movement procedures were followed in relation to the Commissioner."