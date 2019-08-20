News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'No indication' alleged attack on Muslim teen who had hijab removed was hate crime

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 03:47 PM

Garda sources have said there is no indication that the alleged assault of a Muslim teenager in a Dublin suburb was a hate crime.

The incident - footage of which emerged online - appears to show the young woman having her hijab forcibly removed by a gang of teenagers in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon. It drew widespread criticism, including from Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, who described it as a hate crime.

However, while gardaí confirmed that the incident was being investigated, they described what occurred as a "random assault". A Garda source said there was currently no indication that the incident was a hate crime. No arrests have yet been made.

The video clip appears to show the attack on the 14-year-old, in which she is also pelted with eggs.

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin TD condemned the incident, stating:

Violence like this stems from racist rhetoric. Words become actions.

Minister Madigan, also a local TD, said: "I very much welcome the fact that Gardai have confirmed that this awful hate crime and assault is under investigation. I wish them a speedy resolution in bringing the culprits of this crime to justice."

INAR Ireland, an organisation with nearly 100 member groups opposing racism, tweeted that the incident was a "racist incident".

