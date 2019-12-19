No bail for Kevin Lunney kidnap accused

Three men charged with false imprisonment and attacking Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been denied bail in the High Court.

Darren Redmond, aged 25, of Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Luke O’Reilly, aged 66, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, and Alan O’Brien, a 38-year-old father of three from Shelmalier Rd, East Wall, Dublin, were charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

The three men had been refused bail at Virginia District Court earlier this month, but sought to have that decision overturned by bringing an application to the High Court in Dublin. Mr Justice Robert Eagar refused to grant bail.

Mr Redmond and O’Brien will face their next hearing today at Harristown District Court.

Mr O’Reilly is to appear at that court on January 10.

A fourth man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged but was not party to the bail application in the High Court.