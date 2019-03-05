NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New website created by young people 'gives an insight into what Tusla does'

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 08:42 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A research group made up entirely of young people with experience of Tusla have created a new website to help others like them access the services of the child and family agency.

The site, changingfutures.ie will offer young people support in areas such as engaging with social workers or accessing educational support.

Mark Gray says what makes this website special is that it was created by young people who have need the support of Tusla at some stage during their childhood:

"When I was put into care we were given little information, we weren't told who we were living with," he explained. "It gives an insight into what Tusla does."

The website goes through the different people involved in Tusla's work.

"We have a residential care worker who explains her job and does a run-through of the residential home. We have an after-care worker explaining her role. We have foster carers explaining their roles.

"It's giving that person an insight before something does actually happen to that young person," he said.

READ MORE: Dublin City Council rejects motion to permit building of log cabins in gardens

The research panel were given full control in creating the website, with the support of Tusla.

"Tusla gave us full control over what went onto the site, the development of the site.

"(They) paid for the website but they gave us full control over the look, the lay-out, the language that was used," he added.

More on this topic

Is Tusla defending itself or our children?

Way social workers trained needs to change, says Pat Rabbitte

Obstacles may delay appointment of new Tusla chief executive

Tusla workers 'frequently expressed concern' about staffing levels


KEYWORDS

Tusla

More in this Section

Eddie Collins, former Fine Gael minister and TD, dies aged 78

Developer calls for ban on politicians objecting to housing projects

Facebook page set up urging US to keep murderers of Limerick's Jason Corbett behind bars

Former Lord Mayor: Govt must clarify proposals for directly-elected mayors


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Stub it out and save yourself a fortune

Traveller’s Guide: Finding your tribe from Siberia to the Amazon

Cork singer Lyra doing her own thing

Comedian Chris Kent taking his electrician past on stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »