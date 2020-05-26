News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New technological university for Munster this week as greenlight expected for IT merger

By Jess Casey
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 04:19 PM

Munster is to get a new, long-awaited university, and Cork is to get a second university, with the project expected to get the green-light this Wednesday.

Technological University status is to be granted to a consortium made up of Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) and the Institute of Technology, Tralee (IT Tralee.

The Munster Technological University (MTU) has spent years in planning, experiencing several setbacks along the way.

Plans were delayed last July amid concerns raised by an independent assessment panel.

The decision to grant the university TU status is expected to be announced later this afternoon.

"This is something that CIT has leaning on and working towards for probably three years now," said Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

"This is going to mean we will have a second university in Cork, and it's going to mean an opportunity for significant increased investment on the campus."

"Big news, and very, very positive news for education in Cork."

TOPIC: Education

