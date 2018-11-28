Home»ireland

New service to allow people to renew their passports online

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 08:20 AM

Irish people abroad can now renew their passports online under a new service.

The expansion is open to adults and children and application fees will be reduced by €5.

The Online Passport Renewal Service claims to be a cheaper, faster and an easier way to renew passports.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said there will be a ten-day turnaround for all applications made online, including postage.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney welcomed the expansion saying: "It is important that the Passport Service continues to use technology in order to gain efficiencies and deliver the best possible service to the citizen.

This expanded service is an example of that and will permit all citizens, both adults and children, to renew their passports online, 24/7, from anywhere in the world.

People who wish to apply or renew their passports online must have a digital photograph, email address and payment card.

For childrens' passports, a Child Passport Identity and Consent Form will have to be printed and witnessed at the end of the online process.

Digital Desk


