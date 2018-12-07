NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
New guidelines see height cap for apartment buildings in urban areas removed

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 08:05 PM

The height cap for apartment buildings in urban areas has been removed from new building guidelines issued today.

Decisions on height will now be made on a case by case basis and means we could soon see sky scrapers rising above Irish towns and cities.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says our towns need to start going up as well as out.

"Every modern city has high rise.

"We need to get more people living in the core of our towns and city centres and that is what the changes we have made are about."


KEYWORDS

BuildingEoghan Murphy

