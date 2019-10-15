Nenagh RehabCare Centre required 'stronger safeguarding measures'

A centre for people with disabilities in Tipperary had to take immediate action to address serious safeguarding issues after an unannounced inspection by the State's health services watchdog.

Inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority found that "stronger safeguarding measures" were required at the RehabCare Centre in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, to keep residents safe.

Five residents with an intellectual disability and mental health diagnosis were living at the centre when the inspectors called in June.

The inspection was to follow up on the registration inspection in December 2018 when safeguarding concerns, largely to do with the compatibility of the residents, were raised.

Inspectors found that a plan to reduce the number of residents at the centre had not progressed and identified other failings not necessarily concerned with the compatibility of residents.

At the end of the day-long inspection, the provider was given until the end of the following week to implement “adequate and detailed safeguarding” plans and these were completed satisfactorily.

The provider also assured inspectors that the number of residents living in the centre would be reduced.

The inspectors found that an increase in staffing and person-centred planning has ensured that residents' social care needs and integration are very well supported.

However, while residents have busy lives and can choose a range of social outings, training and activities failings in a number of areas could ultimately place them at risk and diminish their quality of life.

Another unannounced inspection of a St John of God Community Services centre in Co Louth took place in April after Hiqa received unsolicited information about staffing arrangements.

The centre, known as Bloomfield Gardens, had 18 residents when the inspectors called. It is part of a larger campus setting and consists of six separate units.

The provider has committed to closing the centre by 2021 and moving all of the residents to community-based settings.

When the inspectors called they found that residents could not access their bank accounts, although there were systems in place to help them manage their personal finances.

Also, residents were restricted in their engagement in the wider community because of the staffing arrangements.

While staff had received safeguarding training, manual handling and fire safety, not all had completed training in the management of epilepsy and dysphagia (swallowing difficulties).

Also, the management of records stored in the centre required significant improvements as information stored in the resident's records was not always accurate.

An announced inspection in May of Sligo Semi Independent Accommodation, a centre for adults with an intellectual disability, operated by Rehabcare, found failings in a number of areas including protection, fire precautions, governance and management.

The inspectors found shortcomings in the centre's complaints' procedure and the chief inspector had not been informed about safeguarding concerns.

Some of the seven residents said they would like more staff support for safety reasons and to enable them to have more meaningful and active lives.