Nearly €4 million in grants announced for regional airports

The Department of Transport has announced a grant of nearly €4 million to regional airports in the country.

Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Kerry will share €3.7 million in grant aid

Ireland West Airport Knock

Minister Shane Ross said: “This extra funding delivers on my commitment to provide a dependable level of support for regional airports year on year. In fact, the amount being announced today represents the highest level of funding since the Programme began in 2015”.

He continued: “The announcement is on top of €3.85 million in capital grants already allocated to these airports this year, bringing the total in grant funding under the Regional Airports Programme to €7.6 million”.

Minister Ross also announced he wants to secure a grant of €375,000 to Waterford Airport by the end of the year.

- Digital Desk