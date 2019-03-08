NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Naval eyesight anomaly still in place despite year-old promise

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 05:10 AM
By Sean O'Riordan

An eyesight-test anomaly which has been blamed for depleted recruitment in the Naval Service Reserve (NSR) still remains in place, despite promises made nearly a year ago to scrap it.

On April 26 last, the minister with responsibility for defense, Paul Kehoe, told a joint Oireachtas committee on defence that the NSR eyesight standards were “currently being changed”.

Paul Kehoe

The Naval Service Reserve requires 20/20 vision, whereas no other branches of the Defence Forces, either regulars or reserves, require perfect vision.

The delay in scrapping the 20/20 vision requirement has been criticised by the Reserve Defence Force Representative Association (RDFRA). A spokesman said certainty is needed ahead of the new recruitment drive, which the Irish Examiner understands was supposed to have started earlier this month, but has been delayed.

“We estimate that we lose 50% of otherwise suitable candidates because of this regulation. But they can then go on to join the permanent Defence Forces,” the spokesman said.

A Department of Defence spokeswoman said that a report regarding eyesight standards required for NSR recruits has been submitted by the flag officer commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Mick Malone, to the general staff “and the findings of this report are actively being considered”.

READ MORE: Top civil servant apologises for any offence but does not recall 'control the mob' comments

She said that, as is normal practice, this proposal has been circulated to a variety of offices within the Defence Forces that are required to have an input into it.

“Any recommendation to amend eyesight standards will, of course, have a requirement for engagement with the representative associations,” the spokeswoman added.

More on this topic

Number of cases being defended by Department of Defence against former staff rises to eight

Call for inquiry into allegations members of Defence Forces suffered due to toxic chemical exposure

Bonus for Naval Service in taking on more foreign-born recruits

Navy officer gets award for saving drowning man 13 years ago


KEYWORDS

Defence ForcesNavy

More in this Section

Tributes paid following death of Limerick bodybuilding 'legend'

Party members angry as Fianna Fáil selection conventions planned for bank holiday weekend

Garda Commissioner establishing serious case review into murders of Clodagh Hawe and her three sons

Court orders landlord must evacuate tenants from mobile homes and flat over fire safety concerns


Lifestyle

Schull sessions make for a heady brew

'I’m just trying to connect to the people who are interested to hear what I’m doing now'

Ireland’s most successful women share their experience of gender balance

'My niece did a degree in Gender Studies - her father cried for three months'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »