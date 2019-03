There has been a serious traffic collision on the M6 this afternoon.

Gardaí have said that at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The number of people injured has not yet been confirmed.

It occurred at junction 5 Kilbeggan on the M6.

The motorway is closed in both directions until further notice.

Motorists are asked to divert to the N52 via Mullingar.

More as we get it.